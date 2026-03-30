Philly Man Facing Life Behind Bars After Armored Truck Crime Spree
A 24-year-old Philadelphia man could get life in prison for robbing armored trucks last year.
Federal authorities said Mujahid Davis pleaded guilty to two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, attempted Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
The defendant was charged by an indictment in January along with 26-year-old Dante Shackleford, also of Philadelphia.
Timeline of the Armored Truck Robberies
Federal authorities said Davis, with others, participated in the following crimes:
- Robbery of a Brinks truck in Philadelphia on July 2nd
- Attempted robbery of a Brinks truck in Philadelphia on July 15th
- Robbery of a Brinks truck in Elkins Park, PA, on August 12th
- Attempted robbery of a Brinks truck in Philadelphia on October 3rd
Potential Sentence: Up to Life in Prison
Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on August 4th and faces seven years to potentially life in prison and a fine of up to $1.5 million.
This case was investigated by the FBI Philadelphia Violent Crimes Task Force and the Philadelphia Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Robert Eckert and Kwambina Coker.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com