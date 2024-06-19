A teenager from Philadelphia has been arrested in Atlantic City for not only shooting himself but then lying to police about it.

The incident happened around 5:00 this past Sunday evening, June 16th, at Chelsea Avenue and the Boardwalk in the World's Play Ground.

The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigation Uncovers Lies

Detectives with the ACPD's Violent Crimes Unit conducted an investigation that included interviewing witnesses and viewing surveillance camera footage.

As part of their inquiry, detectives also interviewed the juvenile and his mother twice and learned that their first interview was completely false.

Police say the teen shot himself while inside a stall in a public restroom on the Boardwalk. The juvenile illegally brought the gun that was used on a trip to Atlantic City from Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Teen Charged

The unidentified teen has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm under the age of 18, possession of hollow-point ammunition, and providing false information to law enforcement.

The juvenile was remanded to Harborfields Detention Facility.

Help Atlantic City Police

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at (609) 347-5766.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.