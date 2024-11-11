Philadelphia Phillies Star Slugger’s Haddonfield, NJ Home

The Philadelphia Phillies are enjoying another successful playoff season, whereby they have earned the second best record in the National League, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2024 regular season.

Many Philadelphia professional athletes choose to live in Nearby South Jersey.

Philadelphia Phillies slugger, Kyle Schwarber is one of the stars who live in Southern New Jersey.

Schwarber lives in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

The Schwarber’s live in a beautiful $ 1.8 million home, set on a stunning wooded property, located in a beautiful family town.

The home is a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom layout, which is great for home life and entertaining.

The home is 6,287 square feet of living space, giving the family plenty of room to spread-out.

The special features of the gorgeous Schwarber home includes:

Gourmet kitchen.

multiple living areas.

finished basement.

outdoor entertainment space.

The attention to detail is fabulous with a focus on modern creature comforts, and full functionality.

The home provides for spacious living space, and very high-end finishes.

The open-concept floor plan is very popular in this era. The Schwarber home delivers big time in this are.

The home has a large family room, which flows perfectly with the gourmet kitchen and dining room.

A perfectly situated fireplace provides for ultimate relaxation in the family room.

The Schwarber’s have also designed many indoor and outdoor areas to entertain.

Here are some great photos, that will demonstrate the overall attention to detail that exists in the Schwarber home.

Another Philadelphia Phillies slugger, Bryce Harper also has a beautiful home in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

All photos of Kyle Schwarber’s home, provided below are from Zillow listings.

SOURCES: homesofcelebs.com & Zillow listings.

