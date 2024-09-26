Philadelphia Phillies Star Player’s Southern New Jersey Home

The Philadelphia Phillies are having a great 2024 season. They currently have the best record in all of Major League Baseball.

Here is a look at Philadelphia Phillies star player, Nick Castellanos’ home, located in Moorestown, Southern New Jersey.

It’s a majestic $ 4.5 million home.

Priciest Real Estate describes it as follows:

This stunning property, located in one of South Jersey's most desirable neighborhoods, perfectly blends luxury, comfort, and modern design, making it an ideal retreat for the star athlete and his family.

Castellanos is a popular and versatile player, who plays both right field and third base.

This makes Castellanos a very valuable player, when you get that kind of production out of a player.

With less than two weeks left in the regular season, the Philadelphia Phillies are about to clinch a playoff spot.

For most of the regular season the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers have gone back-and-forth with the best record in the National League.

SOURCE: Priciest Real Estate.

