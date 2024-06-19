As another school year comes to an end and the weather heats up, authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help as they search for 14 missing children.

These kids, some as young as three years old, have all gone missing since Memorial Day Weekend. In two cases, the missing children may be accompanied by an adult.

Help Philadelphia Police

If you have seen any of the juveniles shown below, contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.

Call or text (215) 686-TIPS

Angel T. Edward-Corkwell

Angel T Edward-Corkwell

15-year-old Angel T. Edward-Corkwell was last seen at her home on the 1500 block of Fairmount Ave. on June 16th at midnight.

She is 5' 3" tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

Brooklyn Wilson

Brooklyn Wilson

Brooklyn Wilson was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch St. at around 5 PM on June 13th.

Brooklyn is 16 years old, 5' 3" tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, and auburn hair, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light blue sweatpants, and light gray New Balance sneakers.

Zahkiya Perkins

Zahkiya Perkins

Zahkiya Perkins was last seen at 5:11 PM on June 13th on the 400 block of Locust Ave.

Zahkiya is 16, 5' 4" tall, 195 pounds, with brown eyes, long brown hair, and a tattoo on the left arm.

Kalieb Allen

Kalieb Allen (left) and Jaquia Smith (right)

3-year-old Kalieb Allen was last seen at 9 AM on June 9th in the area of the 600 block of N. 32nd St.

Kalieb Allen is believed to be with 24-year-old Jaquia Smith, pictured above. Police say Smith left a home with Kalieb without permission and has not returned with him.

Jaquia Smith frequents the areas of 23rd & Diamond and the 1800 block of N. Van Pelt St.

Kalieb is 3' tall, 30 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, and black and white Adidas shoes.

Elijah Batts

Elijah Batts

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for help finding 17-year-old Elijah Batts.

Elijah, who is 5' 7" and 220 pounds, was last seen at 11 AM on June 3rd in the 1600 block of W. Thompson St and police say he may be in the area of Broad & Allegheny.

Brigyth Odalis Chisaguano

Brigyth Odalis Chisaguano

16-year-old Brigyth Odalis Chisaguano was last seen at noon on June 1st on the 600 block of W. Bristol Street.

She is 4' 9", 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, red pants, and red/white shoes.

Alex Maria Coleman and Jaxson Coleman

Alex Maria Coleman and Jaxson Coleman

Alex Maria Coleman and Jaxson Coleman were last seen with their mother, 40-year-old Nina Coleman (photo not available), on May 28th on the 2600 block of W. Thompson St.

Police say the three could be in or around Providence, RI, in a silver MAZDA CX-5 with Pennsylvania registration LVN-7044.

Alex is 8, has a small freckle on the bridge of her nose, and wears pink kitten headphones. Jaxson is 6 with short, brown curly hair.

Kaylah Avery-Johnson

Kaylah Avery-Johnson

13-year-old Kaylah Avery-Johnson was last seen on Wednesday, June 5th, at 11 PM on the 1000 block of North 66th Street.

She is 5' tall, 100 pounds, and last wearing a brown hoody with a "1977" logo and blue pajama pants.

Aireyanna Holmes-Thorton

Aireyanna Holmes-Thorton

12-year-old Aireyanna Holmes-Thorton was last seen by her aunt at their home on the 1900 block of Sterling St. on June 5th at 6 AM.

She is 5' tall, 121 pounds, with brown eyes, and black and brown curly shoulder-length hair.

Sahir Stokes

Sahir Stokes

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for 11-year-old Sahir Stokes.

Sahir was last seen at his home on the 7900 block of Fayette Street at 2:15 PM on May 31st.

Stokes is 5' 3", 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black sneakers or slides.

Jasyiir McCoy

Jasyiir McCoy

Jasyiir McCoy is 15 and was last seen at his residence on the 600 block of Diamond St. on May 31st at around 8:30 AM.

Jasyiir is 5' 6", 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt and police say he is known to frequent the Temple University area.

Izeem Taylor

Izeem Taylor

Izeem Taylor was last seen at his residence on the 2500 block of West Oakdale Street.

He is 15 years old, 5' 7", 189 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing black and white New Balance track pants, gray, black, and white New Balance sneakers, and carrying a navy blue Under Armour book bag.

Machia Boggs

Machia Boggs

Machia Boggs was last seen on May 25th near South 55th & Whitby.

She is 16, 5' 4", 110 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.