Philadelphia man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex trafficking

A Philadelphia man is headed to prison in connection to sex trafficking and prostitution.

Mallie M. Evans of Philadelphia, PA, Sentenced

37-year-old Mallie M. Evans previously pleaded guilty to a charge of transporting individual(s) in interstate commerce with the intent that such individual engage in prostitution.

On Thursday, Evans was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Federal authorities say from 2015 through 2017, Evans recruited and coerced multiple victims to engage in prostitution for his financial benefit and transported victims across state lines between Philadelphia and central and southern New Jersey to engage in prostitution.

Evans used fraud, emotional manipulation, physical violence, and threats of death and bodily injury to coerce the victims into engaging in commercial sex acts for his benefit, according to officials.

In addition to the prison term, Evans was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked agents with the FBI's Trenton office for their work in this case. The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander E. Ramey of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Criminal Division in Trenton.

