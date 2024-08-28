A Philadelphia man is headed to prison in connection to a fatal stabbing at an Atlantic City casino nearly two years ago.

On Thursday, 35-year-old Andrew Osborne was sentenced to 25 years in state prison on an aggravated manslaughter charge.

Earlier this year during his guilty plea, Osborne admitted stabbing 47-year-old Brian Wilkinson of Egg Harbor Township to death inside his hotel room at Ocean Casino Resort on September 23rd, 2022.

After the incident, Osborne fled with his wife back to Philadelphia where detectives with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Philadelphia Police Department located Osborne and arrested him.

Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

He will be required to serve 85% of his term, or about 21 years, before becoming eligible for parole.

Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth White represented the State in this case.