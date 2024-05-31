A man from Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a man inside an Atlantic City casino hotel room in 2022.

Andrew Osborne of Philadelphia, PA, Pleads Guilty

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Thursday, 35-year-old Andrew Osborne pleaded guilty to a first-degree aggravated manslaughter charge and he now potentially faces 25 years in prison.

During his guilty plea colloquy, Osborne admitted to stabbing 47-year-old Brian Wilkinson of Egg Harbor Township to death inside his room at Ocean Casino Hotel.

After the incident, officials say Osborne and his wife fled back to Philadelphia where detectives from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Philadelphia Police Department arrested him.

Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Sentencing is scheduled for August 22nd.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department investigated this incident. Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth White represented the State in this case.