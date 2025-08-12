A Philadelphia man is facing several federal charges related to alleged criminal activity involving a minor

Authorities say the investigation spanned multiple states

If convicted, the suspect could get life in prison

A Philadelphia man has been arrested for various child exploitation offenses.

Charges Filed Against Bobbyjean Orak

30-year-old Bobbyjean Orak is facing the following charges:

Transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity

Interstate travel with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor

Enticement of a minor

Production of child pornography

Possession of child pornography

Orek was arraigned Friday in Camden federal court.

Camden Federal Court - Photo: Google Maps Camden Federal Court - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Allegations Span Multiple States

Federal authorities say around October 2022, Orak, "used a facility and means of interstate commerce to entice a minor...to engage in sexual activity, including the production of child sexual abuse material."

In the middle of July 2024, Orak allegedly transported a victim from Pennsylvania to New Jersey with the intent to engage in sexual activity with that victim.

The following month, the FBI and local law enforcement officers rescued the juvenile in Atlantic County.

After the minor was rescued, officials say they found "substantial quantities" of child porn on Orak's cell phone and online accounts, some involving the child that was rescued.

Potential Penalties if Convicted

If convicted, Orak potentially faces life in prison and each charge carries a fine of up to $250,000.

