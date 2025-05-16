Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for help as they continue to investigate several unsolved homicides.

These deaths took place over the past several months, and in every case, you could receive a $20,000 reward if your information leads to an arrest and conviction.

These cases involved the death of a teenager, a cold-blooded killing after a minor car crash, and a bedridden senior citizen who died in an arson case.

If you have any information, contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at (215) 686-3334, call their tip line at (215) 686-TIPS, or submit tips online.

Suspects in Philadelphia Unsolved Homicide Cases

Pennsylvania's Most Wanted - 2025

Meanwhile, officials across Pennsylvania continue to look for that state's ten most wanted fugitives.

Wanted: Johnny Campos-Coelho of Framingham, MA

Johnny Campos-Coelho of Framingham, MA

Johnny Campos-Coelho of Framingham, MA, is wanted in connection with a 2016 homicide in Lackawanna County. He is 5' 11", 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Wanted: Bradley Andrew Buchanan of West Chester, PA

Bradley Andrew Buchanan of West Chester, PA

Police say Bradley Andrew Buchanan is wanted for allegedly raping a child. He is 6' 5", 260 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Wanted: Michael Edward Akerly of Erie, PA

Michael Edward Akerly of Erie, PA

Michael Edward Akerly is 6' 4", 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is wanted for an alleged rape and aggravated indecent assault incident in Erie in 1998.

Authorities say he has been seen in parts of Pennsylvania, New York, and North Carolina and is known to frequent music stores and recording studios.

Wanted: Eliezer Santana of Hazleton, PA

Eliezer Santana of Hazleton, PA

Eliezer Santana of Hazleton is wanted by troopers in connection with a 2023 homicide in Luzerne County. He is described as 5' 6" tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Wanted: Russell Edward Mason of Wilcox, PA

Russell Edward Mason of Wilcox, PA

Russell Edward Mason is wanted by police for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender. He is 5' 10", 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Wanted: James Garland Watts of Clairton, PA

James Garland Watts of Clairton, PA

James Garland Watts is wanted for an alleged homicide and attempted homicide in 2008 in Allegany County. He is described as 5' 7", 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Wanted: Benicio Antoi Benifield of Easton, PA

Benicio Antoi Benifield of Easton, PA

Benicio Antoi Benifield is 6' tall, 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by police for allegedly raping a child.

Wanted: Brandon Eugene Revis of Aliquippa, PA

Brandon Eugene Revis of Aliquippa, PA

Brandon Eugene Revis is 5' 9", 170 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. He is wanted for an alleged homicide.

Wanted: Kevin Jay Purnell of New Castle, DE

Kevin Jay Purnell of New Castle, DE

Kevin Jay Purnell of New Castle, DE, is wanted after allegedly raping a 7-year-old girl in Chester County in 1999. He is 6' 2", 270 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Wanted: Daryl Eugene Beckett, Jr., of Chester, PA

Daryl Eugene Beckett, Jr., of Chester, PA

Daryl Eugene Beckett, Jr., of Chester, is 6' 2", 210 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes. Troopers say he is wanted in connection with a 2023 homicide in Delaware County.

New Jersey's Most Wanted Fugitives - 2025

Unsolved homicides Philadelphia PA, 2000 block of Ridge Avenue, 1400 block of N. 61st Street, 2629 N. 27th Street, 3044 N. Leithgow Street, 30th & Page, homicide on SEPTA bus at 40th & Girard, 5007 Frankford Avenue