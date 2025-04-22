We reported about the opening of Skinny Joey’s Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania back on March 30, 2025.

IT WAS AN OFFER THAT YOU CAN’T REFUSE

Directly above, you can see Super Championship and MVP quarterback, Jalen Hurts walking past Skinny Joey’s Cheesesteaks.

JASON KELCE IS THE G.O.A.T.

When it comes to offensive centers in the history of the Philadelphia Eagles … Jason Kelce is the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T.)

Kelce is one of the best centers in NFL history.

Just a few days ago, Jason Kelce stopped by Skinny Joey’s to enjoy a cheesesteak.

Skinny Joey’s documented it well on their Facebook page.

JASON KELCE IN ACTION

HERE ARE A FEW PHOTOS FROM SKINNY JOEY’S OPENING WEEKEND:

Joey Merlino recently told WPVI 6 ABC television that:

This is my hometown, this is where I am from. Born and raised," said "Skinny Joey" Merlino. We're the best, everybody likes us. Even my haters like me. said Merlino.

This funny and clever comment by Joey Merlino is in keeping with his reputation as a self-confident former mob boss, turned legitimate businessman.

Merlino does not run from his colorful past. In the same 6ABC WPVI interview, Merlino said:

“I just look forward. Whatever I did, I did my time, I paid my debt to society like me and my friends. Like men,” said Merlino.

Skinny Joey's Cheesesteaks is located at 3020 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145.

The lines have been long each and every day at Skinny Joey’s cheesesteaks.

