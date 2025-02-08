Philadelphia Eagles are Dominating Public Sentiment in Disney World

We have been in Disney World since yesterday morning.

The crowds are big … but, there is one thing that we have all noticed.

The guests at Disney World overwhelmingly want The Philadelphia Eagles to win The Super Bowl LIX over The Kansas City Chiefs.

We have seen countless Eagles hats, tee shirts, polo shirts, jerseys and so much more.

In two days, we have seen exactly one guest wearing Kansas City Chiefs football merchandise … just one lonely Kansas City Chiefs football jersey.

I realize that Disney World is recognized as the happiest place on earth. Also, it’s The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Yet, another thing that we’ve noticed is how happy The Eagles fans are here in Disney World.

Then, as today has progressed, I couldn’t help but notice that Kurt Warner, Joe Buck, Dick Vitale, Mike Greenberg, Mike Francesa and many others are all picking The Eagles to win tomorrow.

Presently, The Kansas City Chiefs are listed as 1 1/2 point favorites.

It is a Super Bowl rematch from two years ago, when Kansas City defeated Philadelphia by a score of 38-35.

The fans across America also want The Eagles to win. They don’t want Kansas City to earn (what Pat Riley has coined as) “The Threepeat.”

Kick-off is Sunday, February 9, 2025 at 6:30 p.m., ET. on Fox Sports. 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be the color commentator for Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City has won 3 out of the past 4 Super Bowls and Philadelphia is posing in their 2nd Super Bowl in 3 years.

Directly below is a fun Disney World and Philadelphia Eagles photo gallery.

Kristin Hurley Baker & Harry Hurley photos.

