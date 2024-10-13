Philadelphia 6 ABC Meteorologist & The Congresswoman Conspiracy

I have followed Philadelphia Action News 6 ABC Chief Meteorologist Cecily Tynan for decades.

Tynan has been at 6 ABC since October, 1995. Prior to that, Tynan worked at Good Morning Las Vegas, on KTNV in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tynan is one of the most respected and likable television personalities in The Delaware Valley.

I have never heard of Tynan ever wading into politics, ever.

However, that all changed when United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted the following comment on her X social media page:

"Yes, they can control the weather. It's ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can't be done, wrote Greene.

Tynan responded to Greene’s assertion:

"Just to clarify, no, the government did not produce Hurricane Milton, or any other hurricane, for that matter," wrote Tynan, writing further that … "I really can't believe I have to post this."

This whole situation occurred at the time of Hurricane Helene and during the run-up to powerful Hurricane Milton damaging Florida this week.

I first learned about this issue at phillymag.com, which wrote an extensive article about this weather conspiracy theory floated by Greene.

Greene doesn’t make it clear who “they” are, in terms of who can control the weather.

Greene followed up on her initial post with a follow-up post about “using lasers to make it rain or induce lightning.”

I don’t expect Tynan to venture back into politics anytime soon … however, when politics intersected with the science of weather … Tynan made a rare exception and dropped some truth weather bombs on the situation.

SOURCE: phillymag.com

