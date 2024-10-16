Philadelphia 6 ABC Meteorologist is as Good as They Get

I met Karen Rogers a number of years ago at a Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia event.

Rogers is undoubtedly one of the nicest members of the Delaware Valley media … a perfect blend of beauty, elegance, brains, kindness and Rogers is also a very humble person.

Rogers has served mornings at 6 ABC Action News Philadelphia since 2005.

Rogers officially got her big promotion a little more than three years ago.

On September 14, 2021, Rogers was named the official meteorologist for Action News Mornings.

She (Rogers) earned her seal of approval from the American Meteorological Society and holds a certificate in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University following three years of studies in atmospheric sciences and geosciences.

Further, 6ABC.com confirmed that ”Karen has been helping to deliver the weather and traffic on Action News Mornings since 2005. "I love this shift. I love waking up and sharing my joy with all you," Rogers said on September 14, 2021.

At the time of Rogers’ promotion, the recently retired David Murphy sent in a special video message for Rogers, saying:

"You are absolutely the best pick for this position. I'm happy not only for you, but for the viewers because of your dedication and your strong desire to always do things the right way,” said Murphy.

On the day of her promotion, Rogers closed with:

"Doing a job that I love means so much. I don't know if the viewers, everyone out there, realize how much it means to us that you invite us into your homes. The morning is such an intimate time, and we're sharing coffee with you in the mornings, and I don't take that lightly," said Rogers.

Karen Rogers is living proof that “good guys and gals” finish first.

SOURCE: 6ABC Action News & 6ABC.com

