A Pennsylvania man now knows his fate in connection to a series of highly disturbing events centered around child sexual abuse material.

49-year-old Christopher Stout of Hughesville, PA, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child porn.

Federal authorities say in July of 2024, Stout communicated with a 14-year-old child via Instagram. Over a twenty-four-hour period, Stout directed the child to take and send sexually explicit images of herself.

Hundreds of Images Recovered in Search

About a month later, a search warrant was executed at his home and three cell phones were seized and analyzed. In total, hundreds of images of child sexual abuse material, including images and videos of the 14-year-old child engaging in sexually explicit conduct, were recovered from those devices.

Hughesville PA - Photo: Google Maps Hughesville PA - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Investigators: Stout Also Contacted Other Minors

Officials said that in addition to communicating with that 14-year-old child, Stout also talked to other minors via Snapchat. Those conversations were described as "graphic, sexually explicit, and revolved around the production of child sexual abuse material" and to gain their trust, he sometimes posed as a teenage male.

In addition to producing sexually explicit images and videos of children, Stout also distributed those files to others via the encrypted Telegram app.

Case Part of Project Safe Childhood

This investigation was conducted by the FBI–Philadelphia Division, the Lycoming County District Attorney's Office, and the Hughesville Borough Police Department. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

