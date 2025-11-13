A pedestrian was killed at a busy intersection in Absecon on Tuesday night.

Authorities say the accident happened at Route 9 and California Avenue at about 7:38 PM.

In a social media post, the Absecon Police Department did not release any information, other than that the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The intersection was closed for about five hours as the scene was cleared.

Pedestrian killed at Route 9 and California Avenue in Absecon NJ - Photo: Google Maps

The crash is currently under investigation by the Absecon Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Crash Investigations Unit.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information related to the incident is urged to call Absecon Police at (609) 641-0667 ext. 214.

If you wish to remain anonymous, tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County by calling (609) 652-1234.

