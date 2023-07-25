If you've spent more than 30 seconds in any Jersey Shore town in the summer, you know how difficult parking can be.

Finding a spot can be downright insane -- and when you lose it, sometimes people get a little angry.

And that anger can be displayed in any number of ways.

One day after work last week, I decided to head down to Ocean City. It was a sunny day and a nice breeze was coming in off of the ocean -- a great evening down the shore.

Ferris Wheel at Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, NJ, as seen in 2019 - Photo: Chris Coleman

If you're like me, I refuse to pay to park in a lot in a shore town. Call it local pride (or just being cheap), but I won't pay $20, $40, or more to park in a lot.

I will, however, drive around for a half hour and burn $20 worth of gas to find a parking spot on the street, with or without a meter. My theory: I'd rather spend $6 at a parking meter than $20 in a municipal lot.

After driving around Ocean City for what seemed like an eternity (and passing two $20 municipal parking lots three or four times), I finally found a spot on a beach block.

Victory was mine!

Parking in Ocean City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

But when I got out of my car, I noticed something written on the road next to the enormous SUV that was parked behind me and I laughed.

I laughed because someone in America's Greatest Family Resort, Ocean City, decided to handle a minor parking tussle with public shaming.

Public shaming on display in Ocean City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

Now, in some Jersey Shore towns, this disagreement would have been a verbal argument with lots of F-bombs being thrown around.

But not in Ocean City.

In Ocean City, it's chalk spelling out "You're in My Spot!!" in the middle of the road and it's spectacular.

Well done.

