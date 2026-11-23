2 people died following a house fire in Palmyra

4 firefighters suffered burn injuries

3 firefighters were released from the hospital, while one remains hospitalized

Palmyra, N.J. — Two people were killed and four firefighters were injured in a weekend house fire in Burlington County.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says a woman was found dead by emergency officials who responded to a working house fire in the 700 block of Cinnaminson Avenue in Palmyra at about 6:45 early Saturday morning.

An unconscious adult man was also discovered at the residence. He was taken to Jefferson-Cherry Hill Hospital, where he later died.

Four firefighters sustained burn wounds and were taken to area hospitals. Three were treated and released later that same day. One firefighter remains hospitalized.

The fire is being investigated by the Burlington County Fire Marshal's Office, the Burlington County Medical Examiner's Office, the Palmyra Police Department, and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Information on the possible origin of the blaze, along with additional details, including the names and ages of those who died, will be released after determinations are made by the fire marshal and the medical examiner.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com