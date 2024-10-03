‘P Diddy’ Social Media Urges Atlantic City Students to Cut School

We activated up from that we know that the Atlantic City, New Jersey Public Schools is not supporting or encouraging the following behavior.

However, a social media campaign in support of jailed rapper, mogul “P Diddy” is urging students to leave their classrooms to support him.

The Facebooks call for students to leave their classrooms at 12:17 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

A copy of the Facebook post has been provided to us, and, here’s what it looks like

Some are reposting this information to warn parents to keep their children home from school, suggesting that they are worried about potential problems on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

It is a very rough time these days at the Atlantic City High School.

Atlantic City High School Principal, Constance Days-Chapman is suspended because of being indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury.

The top public schools official, La’Quetta Small and her Husband, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small were also both indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury.

Days-Chapman will be arraigned on Friday,

October 3, 2024.

October 3, 2024. Marty and La'Quetta Small will both be arraigned on Friday, October 10, 2024.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office:

Constance Days-Chapman, 39, from Atlantic City, NJ, and the principal of the Atlantic City High School, was indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury on five counts of second-degree Official Misconduct, one count of second-degree Pattern of Official Misconduct, one count of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and one count of third-degree Hindering Apprehension of Another.

Marty Small was indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury on September 17, 2024 with:

second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

third-degree Terroristic Threats,

third-degree Aggravated Assault.

La’Quetta Small was also indicted on September 17, 2024 with:

second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

There are apparently four different Facebook posts. We have obtained two of them.

Here is another:

This is Days-Chapman and P. Diddy, who have been spliced together. The text above on cell phone screen reads:

Dear achs students, aint no party like a diddy party! Be sure to come to the P diddy walk out on OCTOBER 2ND at 12:17pm AFTER SECOND LUNCH this week. If you attend you are immediately entered in a raffle to win $40

SPREAD THE WORD.

INSTRUCTIONS:

WALK OUT THE CAFETERIA/CLASS

YELL FREE P DIDDY AND OTHER SLOGANS

EVEN BETTER BRING SIGNS OR PULL UP A FREE DIDDY PIC ON YOUR PHONE YOU HAVE RECEIVED

Together ACHS can free P DIDDY and bring our community together.

This is everything that we know about this situation at this time.

