Outstanding Meals At Atlantic City, NJ Restaurants (Photos)

if you have worked as a chef in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area … you can work anywhere in the world.

With the help of our listeners, readers, friends and family foodie members, we have compiled a photo gallery of great meals that are available in the Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Atlantic City, New Jersey area has some of the finest restaurants anywhere in America … this includes both casino and non-casino restaurants.

In the photo gallery below, you will see great examples and a nice variety of casino, non-casino and even homemade offerings.

A bonus photo gallery follows that features some amazing favorite comfort foods.

Long ago, I started the practice of taking a photo of meals that we have had over the years.

We are are family of “foodies.” I love to share the photos that I take with my wife and children.

When we find a new food item or a new restaurant, we share it with each other and you.

Here is a flash-back photo from Alan Angeloni, who was the 42-year owner of Angeloni’s II Restaurant and Lounge in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Alan and family were in the restaurant business for more than 60 years.

The above photo is Alan’s famous interpretation of Braciole. His unique version earned him the reputation for the finest in Atlantic City.

The owners of Tony’s Baltimore Grill have purchased and re-opened Angeloni’s II Restaurant and Lounge. They have completely gutted the iconic restaurant and they did a great job.

Our photo gallery includes a variety of:

Seafood

Chicken Parmigiana

Veal Chops

Braciole

Salad

Sandwich

Pizza

Sushi

Soup

The sandwich pictured In the gallery below is so tall that it would make the fictional television character, “Dagwood Bumstead” blush.

This amazing sandwich was submitted by Steve Marchel, owner of The Water Dog Smoke House in Ventnor, New Jersey and Betty’s Seafood Shack in Margate City.

The sandwich is an homage to the famous “Lou’s Restaurant,” which successfully operated for many decades in Ventnor.

Here is a wonderful filet mignon (see below) that is available at LaBarca Oyster Crudo & Craft Cocktail Bar in Longport, New Jersey.

Now, please enjoy below, our two photo galleries of great food items in the Atlantic City area and another with favorite winter comfort food submitted by our readers an on-air listeners, family members and friends.

Atlantic City Area Readers Submit Cell Photos Of Favorite Meals Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley