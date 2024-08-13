Our Listeners Pick Their Favorite Atlantic City, NJ Area Restaurants

We spent a great on-air hour together on Friday, August 9, 2024, on the “Hurley in the Morning,” WPG Talk Radio 95.5 program.

The topic was:

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT IN THE ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY AREA

Our listeners did not disappoint and provided a great number of wonderful restaurants.

Below, is our list that may include some of your favorites, along with some great suggestions for you to try out.

My absolute favorite Atlantic City area restaurant is Capriccio Italian Restaurant at Resorts Casino Hotel. Several on-air listeners, including “Craig” agreed.

Capriccio has it all. Ambiance, great service, attention to detail and a high-quality, consistent food and beverage.

Joe Bradley, Capriccio Manager, Capriccio Chef David Wong and Executive Chef Robert Levenson lead the way with their winning culture.

Sal Spena, Director of Food & Beverage for Showboat Atlantic City wrote:

Took the family to Capriccio 2 weeks ago! Chef David Wong hit it out of the park! The most amazing Braised Short Rib on the planet!! Wow!! It was a true Picasso! said Spena.

Here is a photo that Spena took of his recent meal:

Sal Spena photo. Sal Spena photo. loading...

There is a reason why Capriccio Italian Restaurant has earned the USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Award as the best casino restaurant in America multiple times, including:

2018, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023

Listeners also selected these great Atlantic City restaurants … “Hell’s Kitchen” for Beef Wellington, “Old Homestead” for Steaks, “Dock’s Oyster House” for seafood and the legendary ”Chef Vola’s.”

"Steve and Cookies by The Bay” in Margate is a real foodie favorite.

Here’s just one reason, my absolute favorite dish call “Seafood Pan Roast.

It includes: lobster, jumbo shrimp, colossal crabmeat and scallops. It’s perfection.

See below, here it is:

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Guest listener Bob picked “Carmine’s” Italian cuisine at Tropicana Hotel and Casino.

Mike and others selected another Atlantic City legendary restaurant, “Café 2825.”

Guest listener Andrea selected The Crab Trap in Somers Point, which happens to have my favorite soup on planet Earth.

Here is a photo of their crab bisque soup, which is just loaded with lump crab meat. The flavor and texture are just perfect every time.

I have also included their fabulous mini crab bites and the best stewed tomatoes you’ll ever have.

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Dr. Bob Zlotnick offered:

“Girasole Italian Restaurant,” “LaCucina” and “Mike’s Pasta House.”

Dr. Bob also mentioned the “Washington Inn,” which is outside the boundaries of this article… Located in Cape May City.

We also just love The Washington Inn.

I hope you have enjoyed our walk down Atlantic City restaurant memory Lane. Let us know what you think of the selections.

Directly below, we have photo galleries featuring listener and reader cell phone photos of their favorite food items, along with great area restaurants.

Bon appétit.

