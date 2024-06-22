Following numerous stories of unruly teens causing havoc at festivals across the Garden State over the past several weeks, one South Jersey town is taking drastic steps to keep an event in their municipality fun and safe for all.

In short, if teenagers are going to an upcoming carnival to hang out and cause problems, it'll cost them in more ways than one.

Our Lady of Peace Annual Carnival in Williamstown, NJ

The Monroe Township Police Department has announced some tough rules for the upcoming Our Lady of Peace Annual Carnival, known to many in Monroe Township as the St. Mary's Carnival scheduled for 6 to 10 PM June 24th through 29th.

Authorities recently took to Facebook to make the following announcement:

In light of the recent disturbances at local carnivals, events, and public gatherings, the police department is taking extra precautions and is committed to ensuring families feel safe and have an enjoyable atmosphere at the upcoming Carnival. In addition, the carnival organizers have set additional rules and safety measures, which will be strictly enforced.

The police department says they will have a zero-tolerance one-strike rule for bad behavior and anyone found causing a disruption will be immediately ejected and/or arrested.

Our officers have been instructed to identify problems, whether it's from prior interactions or observed behavior and take reasonable measures to ensure nothing escalates.

In addition, the event, which traditionally allowed people to enter and leave at any location, will now be fenced-in with only two entrance points.

Our Lady of Peace Annual Carnival in Williamstown NJ Our Lady of Peace Annual Carnival in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The parish also says face coverings are strictly prohibited and backpacks and bags are subject to inspection by security/church staff.

Pay to Play

One major new rule says persons under 18 and over 42” tall will only be admitted with the purchase of a nightly unlimited ride wristband ($30) or a weekly mega-pass ($55) and exceptions will be made to those with disabilities.

If parents or adults bring young children to the carnival, you will not be required to purchase a pass, and individual ride tickets can still be purchased.

Questions?

Questions about the new policies can be addressed by calling the parish office at (856) 629-6142.