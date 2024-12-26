[OPINION] New Jersey: Disney World Reaction to President Trump

This is a real life Christmas Eve story.

Here is a description of the reception that President-elect Donald Trump received earlier today on Christmas Eve at Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents.

I didn’t know what to expect … regarding how President Trump would be received as they did the roll call of all 46 United States Presidents.

Prior to his death in 1966, Walt Disney himself created this amazing attraction that opened in 1971 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

It’s called The Hall of Presidents and I absolutely love it.

The show outlines “The Idea of a President.” It is a comprehensive overview of all 45 Presidents of The United States … The coverage begins in 1789

With the election of 2024 now certified by the electoral college, President Trump will become the 45th and 47th President of the United States.

Grover Cleveland is the only other president to serve two non-consecutive terms, becoming the 22nd and 24th president of the United States.

Cleveland was also the first Democrat since the Civil War to be elected President. Counting Abraham Lincoln, there were six straight Republican Presidents, prior to Cleveland winning, then losing… Then winning again.

Almost none of The Presidents received any reaction whatsoever from the audience.

As it got close to President Trump, the announcer said “Barack Obama.” Not a single audience member clapped.

Next, it was President Trump’s turn and the audience went positively wild for Trump with audible connects and a large, enthusiastic applause.

This, of course, is not a scientific sampling of public opinion … However, it certainly counts.

Here are some nice photos of The Hall of Presidents show.

The photo directly below is extraordinary, because the United States government has only given formal permission for this great logo to be used. They gave Disney World formal permission for use in The Hall of Presidents.

