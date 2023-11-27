If you think you're having a bad Monday...

Officials in Atlantic City say a city employee was responsible for Route 40 being closed for several hours Monday morning.

Why?

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, that worker had been operating a roll-off truck and had recently offloaded a dumpster -- however, the driver failed to properly put the boom down before driving away.

That boom got caught in some electrical wires, which snapped some utility poles, causing the wires to land across the roadway.

Route 40 was closed in both directions for several hours while the poles and wires were fixed.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

20 Things That Shock People After They Move to South Jersey Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman