Oops: Atlantic City, NJ, Worker Forgot to Lower Truck Boom, Poles and Wires Brought Down

An Atlantic City employee forgot to lower a truck boom and brought down poles and wires on Route 40 - Photo: TSM Illustration

If you think you're having a bad Monday...

Officials in Atlantic City say a city employee was responsible for Route 40 being closed for several hours Monday morning.

Why?

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, that worker had been operating a roll-off truck and had recently offloaded a dumpster -- however, the driver failed to properly put the boom down before driving away.

That boom got caught in some electrical wires, which snapped some utility poles, causing the wires to land across the roadway.

Route 40 was closed in both directions for several hours while the poles and wires were fixed.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

