Olympic Pop-Up Medal Bar Launches at Atlantic City, NJ, Casino

Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey has been playing at the top of its game.

In a demonstrated effort to pay homage to the Olympic Games … Ocean Casino Resort has launched Medal Bar: The Summer Games Pop Up Experience.

Medal Bar is located within 1927 Lounge.

Ocean Casino Resort describes it like this:

Medal Bar offers international flair with Americana spirit and a nod to Paris. Social moments and nostalgia are abound throughout the venue where guests can go for the gold in a variety of ways including sipping worldly drinks and flights, playing games, cheering on their favorite athlete and more.

The Specialty cocktails include:

Stars & Stripes Shooters

Red: Casamigos Blanco, Grenadine,

Lime, Red Salt Rim White: Tito's Handmade Vodka, Tonic Sugar Rim Blue: Bacardi, Blue Curaçao, Blue Sugar Rim

Gold Medal

Tito's Handmade Vodka, St-Germain, Passion Fruit Syrup, Fresh Lime and includes your very own Gold Medal to take home

Winning is a Big Dill Martini

Tito's Handmade Vodka, Dry Vermouth,

House Made Pickle Juice

House Made Pickle Juice Morning in Paris o St-Germain, Prosecco, Ginger Ale

Cocktail images and the full menu can be found HERE.

SOURCE: Ocean Casino Resort.

Below, are some great galleries of wonderful food items that are available in the Atlantic City and Cape May, New Jersey areas.

Bon appétit.

Atlantic City Area Readers Submit Cell Photos Of Favorite Meals Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley