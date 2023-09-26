Two people in the Garden State are splitting a jackpot worth over three-quarters of a million dollars.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn for Jersey Cash 5 Tuesday night, splitting a $770,218 jackpot.

Some quick math says each person will take home $385,109 (before taxes, of course).

The winning numbers were 06, 11, 14, 17 and 20 and the XTRA number was 04.

One of the lucky tickets was sold in Essex County at Irvington Quick Stop on Orange Ave. in Irvington...

Irvington Quick Stop on Orange Ave. in Irvington NJ - Photo: Google Maps

…and the other in Ocean County at Brick Convenience Store II on Mantoloking Rd. in Brick.

Brick Convenience Store II on Mantoloking Rd. in Brick NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Each store will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.