An Ocean County woman is now potentially facing five years behind bars in connection to stealing over $357,000 from the New Jersey Apartment Association.

Karly Simon-Sapp of Plumsted Township, NJ, Pleads Guilty

50-year-old Karly Simon-Sapp of Plumsted Township worked as a bookkeeper for that group and, according to authorities, between January 2016 and January 2022, Simon-Sapp forged the signatures of both the Association’s president and vice president on more than 100 checks written out to either herself or to cash.

She then deposited those forged checks, totaling $357,250, into her personal bank account and utilized the funds for her own benefit.

Simon-Sapp was taken into custody last July by detectives with the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Economic Crime Squad and officers with the Plumsted Township Police Department.

Earlier this month, Simon-Sapp pleaded guilty to a theft charge.

At the time of her sentencing on September 20th, 2024, the State will be seeking a term of five years in state prison with full restitution.