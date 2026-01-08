Ocean City, New Jersey Planning Board Makes A Shocking Decision

The Ocean City, New Jersey Planning Board made a decision on January 7, 2026 that has surprised many observers.

The Ocean City Planning Board Voted 4-4 — Which Means That A Development Measure Has Failed

In baseball, a tie goes to the runner. The runner is deemed to be safe. The runner wins. The defense loses on such a play.

In government and politics, a tie vote is a loss to the applicant.

Developer Eustace Mita Expected To Win

So did almost everyone else. The question at hand is a simple one:

Is the former Wonderland Pier amusement park “an area in need of rehabilitation?”

Great Public Interest

Approximately 250 attended last night’s Ocean City Planning Board meeting, with about 50 people speaking at the open public meeting.

In December, 2025, The Ocean City Council voted (5-4) in favor sending the Mita application to the Planning Board.

The Mita team asserted that the Wonderland pier site meets at least 2 of the 6 requirements to meet the criteria for being an area in need of rehabilitation.

For example, a construction engineer determined that steel is deteriorating under the boardwalk and that there is also concrete erosion.

Mita should have won the day on just these two points is the opinion of many.

The Planning Board Decision Does Not Appear To A Binding One

City Council likely has the authority to reverse the Planning Board. However, do they want to reverse a decision of the board that they sent this matter to be reviewed?

What’s At Stake?

Mita would like to build a multi-million dollar residential development … a proposed 252-room hotel on the former Wonderland Pier site.

No Good Deed Goes Unpunished

Mita spent $ 1 million of his own money last summer, at the request of the city to create activity on the property, so that it would not to left in the dark.

SOURCE: Ocean City Planning Board meeting of January 7, 2026 & Harry Hurley interviews.

