Ocean City, NJ, Council Listened to Residents Before Raising Taxes

You would think that this is the way that it would always be. Sadly, it is not.

That local government would actually listen to their citizens before making a major decision such as raising taxes.

To their credit, this is exactly what the Ocean City, New Jersey Council did.

They were preparing to raise taxes, that would have had major negative implications.

The Ocean City Council actually narrowly voted, 4-3 to raise taxes on the first public reading.

However, upon the second and final reading, the citizens of Ocean City effectively made their will known.

The Ocean City Council listened and backed away from their previous tax hike scheme.

Had the now failed ordinance passed, it would have created a 3 percent tax on stays in hotels, motels and Airbnbs.

These kinds of taxes are regressive and are bad for business everywhere they have been instituted.

Initially the tax increase was only for rental transactions booked through third-party online platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo.

However, it was inexplicably expanded to include hotel and motel rooms, alleging that it will create new revenue.

The expanded tax increase scheme passed by a narrow 4-3 vote upon its first reading.

Once the will of the residents of Ocean City was felt, the Ocean City Council reversed itself and voted unanimously, 7-0 not to raise taxes.

This is a great example that citizens can effectively fight City Hall.

It’s also an excellent example of a local government listening to their taxpayers and doing the right thing in the end.

SOURCE: Actions taken by the Ocean City, New Jersey Council.

