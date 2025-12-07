With No Time To Spare, Ocean City, NJ, Council Did The Right Thing

It was the equivalent of the bottom of the 9th inning, with two outs, a full count, with the winning run on 3rd base.

Don Hurley photo. Don Hurley photo. loading...

Developer Eustace Mita gave the Ocean City Council one last chance to approve his proposed $ 150 million, 252 room, luxury hotel on the site of Ocean City New Jersey’s Wonderland Pier.

Ocean City Council Meeting

It was a make or break meeting. There were both supporters and opponents of the project at the meeting … yet, supporters far outweighed detractors.

The Ocean City Council meeting was held in the Ocean City Music Pier auditorium, because a large public crowd was anticipated.

About 60 Residents Were In Favor Versus 19 Opposed at The Meeting

The meeting was well attended. Opponents of the proposed project came on strong during the first part of the meeting, however, supporters dominated the mood as the night continued.

Report From 9-Member Sub Committee

Was the meeting’s starting point. At stake was a vote regarding consideration of advancement for redevelopment — rehabilitation to the Ocean City Planning Board.

The Goal

The sub committee was charged with evaluating the situation and make a 4 point assessment for the City’s master plan.

A timeline is being established for Spring, 2026.

Business Community Strongly Supports The Meta Hotel Project

Ocean City businesses of every kind strongly supports the project.

Four (4) businesses located near Wonderland Pier have closed.

A sense of urgency is required here.

In The End …

The Ocean City Council narrowly approved the measure by a 4-3 vote.

It had previously failed.

It came down to those who believe that a new hotel would help spur economic growth. Opponents believe that the density of a large hi-rise hotel would negatively impact the family neighborhoods.

