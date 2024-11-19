Now, ‘Broken’ Atlantic City, New Jersey Wants to Do This

Currently, Atlantic City, New Jersey is unsafe, unclean and suffering from a total mismanagement (of all core functions) at the local governmental level.

Instead of fixing these basic problems - that make no mistake about it - they are fixable … instead, the newest stunt by the Atlantic City Council is to lower the voting age from 18-years-old to 16-years-old for Board of Education elections.

How does City Council have the time to waste on an issue such as this?

The Atlantic City public schools are failing miserably under the direction of La’Quetta Small, the wife of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small.

It may be the first time in American history that a husband and wife duo have destroyed a successful city and its public schools system.

Not long ago, (under the late, great Fred Nickles), the Atlantic City public schools were ranked as a distinguished, highly performing school district.

Test scores were on the rise and the school district has a great reputation.

Now, tests scores have likely never been lower and the student population levels are on the decline, as parents have chosen to send their children elsewhere.

Instead of giving sophomores, juniors and seniors the right to vote in school board elections … the adults responsible to provide a thorough and efficient education, should set their sights on fixing the many problems.

The Ordinance that would lower the voting age in Atlantic City School Board elections was not even on this past Wednesday’s City Council agenda.

Atlantic City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz introduced it from the floor.

Instead of proposing bad ideas, City Council should be focused on fixing the many problems that currently persist in Atlantic City.

10 Things I am Extremely Grateful For in Atlantic County 10 Things I am Extremely Grateful For in Atlantic County Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley