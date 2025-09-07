I recently took a trip down memory lane and once I started that journey, I couldn't stop.

Having grown up here in the great Garden State, I couldn't help but think of simpler times. It wasn't that long ago that there were half a dozen department stores that you could shop at (compared to having to pick between just Walmart and Target now), there wasn't a red light every 500 feet, and taking a drive on any toll road meant you had to scramble to find change to pay the toll.

With that in mind, I assembled a list of ten things that really should make a comeback here in New Jersey. Let me know if you agree.

Traffic Circles

Traffic circle sign in NJ - Photo: Google Maps Traffic circle sign in NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

It's time for traffic circles to make a comeback in New Jersey.

Traffic circles were beautifully simple. There were no red lights, just free-flowing traffic. If you were in the circle, you just went. If you were waiting to go into the circle, you did just that. And it worked for decades... then one day, it was decided for us that they would make the circles "better" and this is the garbage that we deal with now:

Former Berlin traffic circle in Berlin NJ - Photo: Google Maps Former Berlin traffic circle in Berlin NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

And, quite possibly, the worst roadway design in the history of New Jersey:

Airport Circle in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps Airport Circle in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Drive-in Movie Theaters

Popcorn at the Mahoning Drive-in in Lehighton PA Popcorn at the Mahoning Drive-in in Lehighton PA - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Wouldn't it be great if drive-in movie theaters were as common as regular movie theaters? You load up the family into your SUV or minivan, pull into a drive-in, break out the lawn chairs, and enjoy a movie under the stars. It's sad that the state where drive-ins got started only has one in operation.

Boardwalk Movie Theaters

Former Strand Theater on the Ocean City NJ Boardwalk - Photo: Chris Coleman Former Strand Theater on the Ocean City NJ Boardwalk - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Speaking of theaters, how about movie theaters right on boardwalks in New Jersey?

While one or two remain (the Moorlyn in Ocean City recently reopened), gone are the days when just about every seaside town in New Jersey had a couple of movie houses on its boardwalk. You'd spend the day on the beach, and when the sun went down, you watched the latest Hollywood blockbuster. Life was good.

Two Guys and Bradlees Stores

Bradlees in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Bradlees in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

If you grew up in New Jersey in the 70s, 80s, and/or 90s, maybe you remember stores like Bradlees, Caldor, Two Guys, and Jamesway, just to name a few. And we can add Sears and K-Mart to that list, too.

Doo-Wop Motels in The Wildwoods

Neon motel signs in Wildwood Crest, NJ - Photos: Chris Coleman Neon motel signs in Wildwood Crest, NJ - Photos: Chris Coleman loading...

Sure, quite a few Doo-Wop-era motels are still thriving in the Wildwoods, but it seems like every year one or two more get lost to the wrecking ball. Sadly, once these are gone, they're gone forever.

Garden State Parkway Toll Baskets and Tokens

Garden State Parkway tokens - Photo: Chris Coleman Garden State Parkway tokens - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

While just about everyone enjoys the convenience of E-ZPass in New Jersey, the time-honored tradition of digging around in your car to find the right amount of loose change as you quickly approached a Garden State Parkway toll plaza has faded into history.

Phone Booths and Pay Phones

Payphone in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Payphone in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Long before your cell phone was attached to your hand 24 hours a day, if you wanted to make a call, first you had to find a pay phone or a pay phone, and then, much like digging up change on the Parkway for the toll, you needed a small handful of nickels, dimes, and quarters.

Drive-in Restaurants

Weber's Drive-in in Pennsauken NJ - Photo: Google Maps Weber's Drive-in in Pennsauken NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

While a handful of drive-in-style restaurants can still be found in New Jersey — places like Weber's Root Beer and Stewart's — they're certainly not as common as they used to be. While Sonic has modernized and expanded the concept, there's something about the charm of visiting a smaller eatery like these, where you pulled in, flashed your lights, and burgers and root beer floats were delivered right to your car window.

Neighborhood Corner Stores

A neighborhood corner store in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps A neighborhood corner store in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Long before Wawa and QuickChek stores were every 300 feet in New Jersey, chances are, your neighborhood had a little corner store. Inside, you could get everything from popsicles to bait for fishing to deli meat, candy, and more. And there's a good chance you and the people who worked there knew each other by name.

Old Gas Stations

Old gas pump in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Old gas pump in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

While we enjoy handing our debit cards to an attendant at a modern gas station, back in the good ol' days, gas pumps weren't quite as modern. Not even close.

