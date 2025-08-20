2 Shoobies Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Stolen Gun to North Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk
- Two Philly men arrested in North Wildwood on gun charges
- Police say a stolen weapon was loaded with hollow-point ammo
- Both face multiple charges
Two Philadelphia Men Face Charges
Two people from Philadelphia are facing charges for allegedly having a stolen gun while on the boardwalk in North Wildwood.
The North Wildwood Police Department says the incident unfolded last Thursday, August 14th, when they received word that a group of people had a firearm in the area of 23rd & the Boardwalk.
First Suspect: Paul Volpe
One of their officers located one of the subjects, identified as 35-year-old Paul Volpe of Philadelphia.
Cops say he was found with a Sig Sauer P290 .380, which was stolen out of Pennsylvania and that gun had both hollow-point and round-nose bullets in the magazine.
Second Suspect: Jimmy Schultz
As the investigation continued, video surveillance from the area identified another suspect, 24-year-old Jimmy Schultz, also from Philadelphia, who "was found to be in possession of the same weapon prior to police interaction."
Officers with the Wildwood Police Department located Schultz and he was placed under arrest.
Charges Filed
Volpe was charged with the following:
- Unlawful possession of a Firearm
- Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose
- Possession of Hollow Points
- Certain Persons not to Possess a Weapon
- Receiving Stolen Property
Schultz was charged with:
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose
- Possession of Hollow Points
- Receiving Stolen Property
The pair was being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Help Police
If you have any information related to this case, please contact the North Wildwood Police Department's Detective Division at (609) 522-2411.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
