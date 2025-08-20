Two Philly men arrested in North Wildwood on gun charges

Police say a stolen weapon was loaded with hollow-point ammo

Both face multiple charges

Two Philadelphia Men Face Charges

Two people from Philadelphia are facing charges for allegedly having a stolen gun while on the boardwalk in North Wildwood.

The North Wildwood Police Department says the incident unfolded last Thursday, August 14th, when they received word that a group of people had a firearm in the area of 23rd & the Boardwalk.

First Suspect: Paul Volpe

One of their officers located one of the subjects, identified as 35-year-old Paul Volpe of Philadelphia.

Cops say he was found with a Sig Sauer P290 .380, which was stolen out of Pennsylvania and that gun had both hollow-point and round-nose bullets in the magazine.

Second Suspect: Jimmy Schultz

As the investigation continued, video surveillance from the area identified another suspect, 24-year-old Jimmy Schultz, also from Philadelphia, who "was found to be in possession of the same weapon prior to police interaction."

Officers with the Wildwood Police Department located Schultz and he was placed under arrest.

Police officers on the beach in North Wildwood NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

Charges Filed

Volpe was charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose

Possession of Hollow Points

Certain Persons not to Possess a Weapon

Receiving Stolen Property

Schultz was charged with:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose

Possession of Hollow Points

Receiving Stolen Property

The pair was being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

Help Police

If you have any information related to this case, please contact the North Wildwood Police Department's Detective Division at (609) 522-2411.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

