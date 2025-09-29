A former North Jersey teacher has pleaded guilty to federal child porn charges

Authorities say explicit material was found on his phones after an international trip

He now faces decades in prison

Teacher Pleads Guilty in Newark Federal Court

A former North Jersey teacher is potentially facing over two decades in prison on child porn charges.

Earlier this week, 27-year-old Jack Wilder of Somerville pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Files Found on Phones

Federal authorities say that back in July 2024, Wilder, who was a teacher at a school in Plainfield, returned from an international trip aboard a flight that landed in New York.

Law enforcement seized his cell phone at the airport, and while searching it, they found pictures and videos of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

About a week later, officials say Wilder got a new phone and then, from around July 2024 through this past May, "Wilder knowingly received images and videos of child pornography on the second cell phone."

Federal Charges Carry Harsh Prison Terms

The charge of receipt of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, up to 20, and a $250,000 fine. The charge of possession of child pornography carries up to 20 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 26th.

