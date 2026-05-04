Atlantic City Boardwalk May Not Face Summer Construction [Photos]

Disruptive summertime Atlantic City Boardwalk construction may be avoided after all, however, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small is operating under the philosophy — "Keep one's cards close to one's chest.”

I Have Always Liked This Expression …

"Keep one's cards close to one's chest.”

This means that you intend to keep your plans, intentions or tactics secret from others, until your goal is actually achieved.

In a gaming town, it’s especially appropriate, because it is a direct reference to holding your playing cards close to your chest in a card game … so that other players can’t see your hand.

Just imagine If The Boardwalk Looks Like This In Some Sections During The Summer Months? (See Directly Below)

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Absolutely no one wants this. Not Mayor Small … not the owners and operators of Showboat Atlantic City, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City.

And, certainly the guests do not want any disruption during their vacations.

Summertime Is Where The Atlantic City Business Community Makes It Profit

Many Atlantic City businesses struggle during 6-9 months of the year … and, they look to the summer months to turn a profit … in order to continue to thrive — survive.

When Mayor Small Pulls This “Save” Off …

It will be very welcome news to those located on the Boardwalk in the affected areas.

This Is What The Area Across From Showboat Atlantic City (Garden Pier) Looks Like Right Now

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Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley