👮🚓🚨 No one urinated in public this weekend in Glassboro

👮🚓🚨 Busy weekend for South Jersey police departments

Some good news to report: no one urinated in public this past weekend in Glassboro, Gloucester County.

Well, at least no one got caught.

Allow me to explain.

Many police departments in South Jersey take to Facebook and other social media platforms every Monday to post summaries of what their officers dealt with over the previous weekend. It gives a good snapshot of what it's like being a police officer and it informs residents as to what is happening in their town.

Arrests in Washington Township, NJ

For example, this past weekend in Washington Township (Gloucester County), where that police department handled 300 calls for service, they received a call from workers at a local Chick-fil-A that a man in their drive-thru who was believed to be intoxicated.

That man was identified as a Blackwood resident and police say he had his juvenile daughter in the vehicle. The subject was placed under arrest, processed, and released after blowing a .16 BAC.

Arrests in Glassboro, NJ

Meanwhile, in neighboring Glassboro, things seemed to be a bit quieter.

The Glassboro Police Department says from this past Thursday to Sunday, they made 28 traffic stops, investigated seven motor vehicle accidents, and responded to three calls about fights.

That department also pointed out that there were no arrests for urinating in public.

As far as we know, that's not a huge issue in Glassboro that needs to be pointed out, but perhaps since that city is home to Rowan University and lots of college kids like to drink a lot, maybe that's a problem from time to time?

Regardless, those living in Glassboro can sleep well this week knowing no one urinated in public.

