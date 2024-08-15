No Doubt, This is The Best Restaurant in Atlantic City, New Jersey

It’s always a subjective exercise, however, it is my considered opinion that Capriccio Italian Restaurant, at Resorts Casino Hotel is the absolute best restaurant in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

As such, we are going to shine the spotlight on this great example of everything that is right about this long-serving, award-winning gourmet restaurant.

Capriccio Italian Restaurant at Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City is my favorite restaurant. We have dined there many times over the years.

They never disappoint, because it’s much more than a meal … it’s a memorable experience.

Capriccio has it all. Ambiance, great service, attention to detail and a high-quality, consistent food and beverage.

Joe Bradley, Capriccio Manager and Executive Chef Robert Levenson lead the way with this winning culture.

There is a reason why Capriccio Italian Restaurant has earned the USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Award as the best casino restaurant in America multiple times, including:

2018, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023

Here is a great description about the overall quality of Capriccio Italian Restaurant:

No trip to Atlantic City is complete without enjoying a meal at Capriccio, Resorts Casino Hotel's famous fine- dining Italian restaurant. Every dish is prepared to order with passion, tradition and with only the freshest, highest quality ingredients. The old-world inspired dining room overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and world-famous boardwalk. Renowned for dishes like Seafood Zuppetta and Veal Romero, Capriccio is a perennial award-winner for excellence. The restaurant has been recognized as one of the best dining experiences in the country by USA Today and by critics nationwide.

As a family, we have dined at Capriccio Italian Restaurant for decades.

Here are some photos from some of our many wonderful experiences over the years:

Capriccio features an elegant old-world-inspired dining room with an outdoor veranda overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and the world-famous boardwalk.

Capriccio specializes in authentic Italian cuisine.

Capriccio reminds you of the long culinary tradition in Atlantic City that began more than 45 years ago with the opening of Resorts Casino Hotel.

For reservations, call (609) 340-6300. You can also reserve on OpenTable.

BONUS: We leave you with a look at this magnificent main course entrée that is available at Capriccio Italian Restaurant.

The photo below is Executive Chef Robert Levenson's interpretation of:

Seafood Zuppetta - Fra Diavlo

This fabulous delicious dish is comprised of:

Lobster, scallops, shrimp, crabmeat simmered in olive oil, red onion, capers, garlic, over a perfect bed of linguini.

Here it is:

Below, please enjoy some additional great food photos:

