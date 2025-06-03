A woman from North Jersey and a man from Texas have admitted to exploiting a young child and producing child pornography.

We caution you that the details of this story are highly disturbing.

34-year-old Dominique Saczawa of Sparta, NJ, and 47-year-old Russell Lynn Davis, Jr., of Heller, TX, both pleaded guilty to charges in Camden federal court earlier this week.

Saczawa pleaded guilty to production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, advertisement of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

Davis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, and receipt of child pornography.

Courtroom gavel - Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash Courtroom gavel - Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash loading...

Horrific Details

Federal authorities said Saczawa admitted to sexually exploiting a then-4-year-old by engaging in sexual contact and then producing images and videos of that contact. She also admitted to sharing those videos and/or images with others, including Davis.

Davis admitted to conspiring with Saczawa to sexually exploit the child, including instructing Saczawa in a video message to perform oral sex on the victim.

Saczawa also admitted to running a group chat on an online messaging app in which participants discussed and shared child porn content and/or pictures. As an administrator of that group, she solicited participants to share such content.

The images she shared included images of toddlers, potentially as young as one year old, being sexually assaulted, according to officials.

Davis had previously been convicted in Texas of indecent contact with a child.

"Truly no words"

Acting FBI Special Agent in Charge Terence G. Reilly said in a statement,

There are truly no words to describe how grotesque the behavior in this case is. A woman admitting to using a prepubescent child to create child sexual assault material is beyond the bounds of any acceptable human behavior – and it always will be.

FBI logo FBI logo (FBI) loading...

Massive Time in Prison Possible

On the charge of production of child pornography, Saczawa potentially faces 15 to 30 years in prison, while Davis, who has been previously convicted, could get 25 to 50 years behind bars.

The other charges that the pair pleaded guilty to could add decades to their sentences.

Saczawa and Davis are both scheduled for sentencing on September 22nd.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in two-year span There were a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey, arrested between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt