NJ Walmart Self-checkout Christmas Party Facebook Invite is the Best Thing Ever

UPDATE: As of late Friday afternoon, over 8,000 people have expressed an interest in a party that isn't actually happening.

Sure, you see funny stuff all of the time on the internet, but this one really takes the cake.

Ironically, the "party" is at a place where people literally take cake (among other things) without paying for it sometimes.

Someone on Facebook recently created an invite for a Walmart Self-checkout Employee Christmas Party at the Lanoka Harbor store on Route 9 in Ocean County.

So far -- as a joke -- over 2,000 people have expressed an interest in attending the fake event on Friday, December 15th.

Celebrating another successful year of picking, paying, and bagging your own groceries while actual employees just stand around and check receipts.

Now, I should point out that this isn't a real party (but it would be hilarious if that's what it turned into).

This pseudo-party is based on the meme that floats around that asks when the Christmas party is for Walmart self-checkout, as opposed to the Christmas party for the actual workers at the store.

One thread on the invite's page lists fake things people are bringing to the fake party while someone else asked if this is a BYOB event -- "bring your own bag" (this is New Jersey after all).

Again, this is not a real party, just one of those things that brings a smile to your face online.

You, too, can "join" the "party" on Facebook.