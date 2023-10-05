An Average House is Worth Over $1 Million in These 25 New Jersey Towns
We all know the price of real estate in New Jersey sits at ridiculous levels these days, but consider this: we had absolutely no problem finding at least two dozen towns in this state where the average home is worth at least $1 million.
Yes, there are a lot more.
And if you're asking yourself "How can anyone afford to live here," don't worry -- I am, too.
To determine which towns have the highest home values, we turned to the Zillow Home Values Index, which measures "monthly changes in property level Zestimates ... across a wide variety of geographies and housing types."
The average New Jersey home value is $492,394, up 5.2% over the past year...
Points to note
First, it's a given that most shore towns have expensive homes, but you'll find there are quite a few places away from the coast that feature pricey abodes.
Second, not every house in these towns is worth $1 million (but most are). This is a rolling average and a good indicator of which spots on a map are a tad luxurious.
Big bucks
Across the state, four towns have an average home value exceeding $2 million; one is over $3 million.
Cheapest home values
Before we look at the towns with the highest values, here are some locations on the other end of the spectrum, according to Zillow:
- Camden - $111,434
- Atlantic City - $185,935
- Pleasantville - $199,250
- Salem - $193,242
- Bridgeton - $218,081
- Pennsauken - $241,719
