This NJ Town Just Named One of the Best Places to Live in America
Editors at a popular parenting website have released their list of the best towns in America to live in and one spot in New Jersey ranked in the top 15.
Even better, several towns around Philadelphia and New York City appear on the list as well.
Niche.com took a broad approach to assembling its rankings, incorporating factors such as public schools, housing, jobs, weather, cost of living, commute times, and more.
#1 Place to Live in the U.S. is a Philadelphia Suburb
Per their research, the absolute best spot to live in America is Chesterbrook, a suburb of Philadelphia.
That Chester County town of about 5,500 people got nearly perfect scores in every category.
Other Cities Around Philadelphia That Ranked High
- 3. Ardmore
- 5. Penn Wynne
- 9. Devon
- 30. Swarthmore
Prefer NYC? These Towns Made the List
If you want to be closer to the Big Apple, experts say to plant your roots in Great Neck Gardens.
Great Neck Gardens is in Nassau County and is one of the best places to live in New York. Living in Great Neck Gardens offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes.
Other NYC-area Towns That Ranked Well
- 13. Great Neck Plaza
- 22. Herricks
- 25. Syosset
- 55. Lake Success
NJ’s Best: Princeton Junction Cracks the Top 15
As for the Garden State, Princeton Junction ranked as the 14th most livable city in America.
Living in Princeton Junction offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Princeton Junction there are a lot of parks. Many families live in Princeton Junction and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Princeton Junction are highly rated.
If you are interested in moving into the 1.8-square-mile town, keep in mind that you can easily spend $1 million on a house, and the average property tax bill is over $11,000/year.
Other New Jersey Towns That Made the List
- 34. Princeton
- 47. Ho-Ho-Kus
- 69. Ridgewood
