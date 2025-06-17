Editors at a popular parenting website have released their list of the best towns in America to live in and one spot in New Jersey ranked in the top 15.

Even better, several towns around Philadelphia and New York City appear on the list as well.

Niche.com took a broad approach to assembling its rankings, incorporating factors such as public schools, housing, jobs, weather, cost of living, commute times, and more.

#1 Place to Live in the U.S. is a Philadelphia Suburb

Per their research, the absolute best spot to live in America is Chesterbrook, a suburb of Philadelphia.

That Chester County town of about 5,500 people got nearly perfect scores in every category.

Other Cities Around Philadelphia That Ranked High

3. Ardmore

5. Penn Wynne

9. Devon

30. Swarthmore

Prefer NYC? These Towns Made the List

If you want to be closer to the Big Apple, experts say to plant your roots in Great Neck Gardens.

Great Neck Gardens is in Nassau County and is one of the best places to live in New York. Living in Great Neck Gardens offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes.

Other NYC-area Towns That Ranked Well

13. Great Neck Plaza

22. Herricks

25. Syosset

55. Lake Success

NJ’s Best: Princeton Junction Cracks the Top 15

As for the Garden State, Princeton Junction ranked as the 14th most livable city in America.

Living in Princeton Junction offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Princeton Junction there are a lot of parks. Many families live in Princeton Junction and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Princeton Junction are highly rated.

If you are interested in moving into the 1.8-square-mile town, keep in mind that you can easily spend $1 million on a house, and the average property tax bill is over $11,000/year.

Other New Jersey Towns That Made the List

34. Princeton

47. Ho-Ho-Kus

69. Ridgewood

