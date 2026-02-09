Another day, another scam to report in New Jersey.

And this one looks very official, and it’s designed to make you think that failing to act will have serious consequences.

Truth be told, scammers are just trying to steal your money and potentially a lot more.

New Jersey Drivers Are Being Targeted

If you drive on New Jersey toll roads, this is something you need to see.

The South Jersey Transportation Authority is alerting those in the Garden State about the latest smishing scam involving a supposedly small unpaid toll and the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

What Is a Smishing Scam?

Before we proceed, let's identify what a "smishing" scam is -- simply put, it's one that involves you receiving a fraudulent text message.

The FCC says,

A typical smishing scam message may seem like it's from a bank – maybe your bank – and include a link or phone number to bait you into clicking or calling. If you do, you stand a good chance of being hooked. And that's when the scammers get to work, manipulating your personal information, which they can sell and/or use in other scams. Smishers may also try to entice you into downloading malware to your device.

This Scam Looks Legit, But It's Not

In this case, people across the state have been receiving an official-looking text message that leads them to an official-looking website, which not only features the NJMVC logo but also its blue and green color scheme as well.

The text says the NJMVC system has flagged a supposedly unpaid toll on roads like the Garden State Parkway, New Jersey Turnpike, or Atlantic City Expressway, and you have 12 hours to resolve the unpaid balance.

E-ZPass sign on the Garden State Parkway - Photo: Google Maps E-ZPass sign on the Garden State Parkway - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Below the message is a [PAY] button that prompts you to enter your name, address, and banking or credit card information. Once you do that, scammers have what they need to wreak havoc on your life.

This scam is easy to fall for -- most people will see a small unpaid toll and instead of dealing with the hassle, they'll just pay it.

Don't fall for it.

READ MORE: 13 Items NJ Drivers Must Have to Avoid a Traffic Ticket

How to Protect Yourself

The FCC offers these tips to stay safe:

Never click links, reply to text messages, or answer or call numbers you don't recognize

Do not respond, even if the message requests that you "text STOP" to end messages

Delete all suspicious texts

Make sure your phone has the latest security updates

Consider installing anti-malware software on your device for added security

Know this: The NJMVC does not collect toll payments via text message. In fact, they don't collect toll payments at all.

If you believe you fell for this scam, immediately contact your bank and credit card companies to find out if any nefarious charges have been made.

