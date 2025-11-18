A South Jersey teenager was seriously hurt in a crash involving an e-bike Monday afternoon as police, once again, highlight ongoing safety concerns.

Teen Hurt After E-bike Crash in Washington Twp.

The Washington Township Police Department in Gloucester County says just before 4:30, their officers were called to Ganttown Road in front of the Clusters at Washington for a crash involving an E-motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

At the scene, cops found a 15-year-old Washington Township juvenile on the side of the roadway, reporting that both of his wrists were broken. A Talaria Sting MX3 60V E-motorcycle was found partially in the westbound lane with extensive damage.

The second vehicle, a 2002 Acura RL, sustained significant damage to its rear end.

The e-biker's helmet was located about 75 feet beyond the Acura in the road.

Ganttown Road in Washington Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Police Say Sun Glare Caused Impact

According to police, an initial investigation indicated the juvenile was traveling uphill on Ganttown Road when bright sun glare obstructed his visibility, causing him to hit the back of the Acura. The Acura driver, also a Washington Township resident, reported that he had slowed for a disabled vehicle on the shoulder with hazard lights on when he was struck from behind. He immediately contacted police and rendered aid to the teenager.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Ed Appel at eappel@pd.twp.washington.nj.us.

Chief Warns E-bikes Becoming Major Risk

In a social media post, Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik said,

These E-motorcycles and high-speed E-bikes and E-scooters continue to be a growing safety concern in Washington Township. They may look like fun recreational devices, but many can reach motorcycle-level speeds (50MPH) and are extremely dangerous when operated by juveniles on busy roads.

Gurcsik encouraged parents to consider the risks of e-bikes, especially if they are considering buying one for their children for the holidays: "Exciting as they may seem, the dangers are very real. NJ is finalizing new statewide guidance and updated laws are expected in January."

