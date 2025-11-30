A New Jersey high school teacher has been sentenced to over two decades behind bars for producing child porn.

53-year-old Michael Hamilton from Union County had previously pleaded guilty to one count of producing child pornography. Late last week in Camden federal court, he was sentenced to 275 months, or nearly 23 years, in prison.

Federal authorities said Hamilton admitted to meeting a minor and engaging in sexual conduct with that victim, which he recorded on video. Law enforcement seized a copy of that video during the search of his home in October 2023. Hamilton also admitted to receiving and possessing sexually explicit messages, pictures, and videos of two other minors.

In addition to the prison term, Hamilton was sentenced to a decade of supervised release and ordered to pay $5,000 to one of the victims.

Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba said in a press release,

There is no higher responsibility than safeguarding the welfare of our children. The defendant took advantage of children for his own sexual desires. We will continue to protect children and bring justice to sexual predators.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched by the Department of Justice.

