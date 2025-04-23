Another NJ teacher in trouble for child porn, could get 30 years in prison
A Union County man who was employed as a high school teacher in the Garden State has admitted to producing child pornography.
Guilty Plea in Federal Court
On Wednesday, 53-year-old Michael Hamilton pleaded guilty to one count of that charge in Camden federal court.
Details of the Offense
Federal authorities say Hamilton admitted to meeting a minor and engaging in sexual conduct with that victim, which he recorded on video.
Law enforcement seized a copy of that video when they searched his home in October 2023.
Hamilton also admitted to receiving and possessing sexually explicit messages, pictures, and videos of two other minors.
Up to 30 Years in Prison
The charge of production of child pornography carries a prison sentence of 15 to 30 years, along with a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for September 9th.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.
