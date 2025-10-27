Cops in one South Jersey municipality had another busy weekend, which was highlighted by a group of teenagers who allegedly stole a car and then ran out of gas.

The Washington Township Police Department says that over the past couple of days, they responded to just over 300 calls for service, investigated 16 accidents, three shoplifting incidents, and five domestic violence cases.

Teen Suspects Abandon Stolen Car on Raymond Drive

Raymond Drive: A homeowner observed three juveniles stealing a 5-gallon gas can from his open garage. The juveniles fled on foot, leaving behind a stolen vehicle, which ran out of gas and was confirmed stolen out of Clayton. Three officers eventually located the trio inside a local Dunkin' Donuts. One was allegedly found with the key to the vehicle. Two females, both from Camden, were turned over to the state.

Unlocked Vehicles Targeted

Skelly Lane area: multiple reports were received for unlocked vehicles being entered overnight Saturday in the area of Skelly Lane and surrounding streets.

Mercedes Stolen

Wedgewood/The Greens: A 2008 Mercedes-Benz was reported stolen sometime overnight Saturday. The vehicle was unlocked with the key left inside. Camden Police later located that vehicle Sunday night.

Stolen Nissan

Colts Neck Development: officers responded to a 4:30 AM report of suspicious vehicles Saturday morning - a white Hyundai and a white pickup truck whose occupants, wearing masks, were seen pulling on door handles. Video footage identified a white 2022 Nissan Frontier, later confirmed stolen from a nearby driveway. Officers woke the homeowner and confirmed the car was just stolen with the keys left inside. The stolen vehicle fled Washington Twp towards Deptford.

"Stolen" Mercedes Recovered on Delsea Drive

Delsea Drive: officers located a Mercedes reported stolen out of Glassboro. A high-risk stop was conducted on Delsea Drive, and five people were detained. After coordination with the originating agency and the victim, no criminal complaints were pursued as the victim apparently didn't know his friend had taken the vehicle.

Simple Assault Leads to Warrant Arrest

Simple assault/Warrant arrest: a woman reported being followed into a parking lot and assaulted by her husband, who then fled with their child. The child was later located unharmed in another jurisdiction. The woman was found to have an active warrant and was taken into custody.

Domestic Violence Arrest After Reported Strangulation

Domestic violence: A woman reported being strangled by her boyfriend. The accused was arrested at the scene and charged with assault and resisting arrest.

Psychiatric Emergencies

Psychiatric emergency: officers responded to a report of a person who was reportedly intoxicated, attempting to run into traffic, and making suicidal statements. The individual was safely transported to Jefferson Hospital.

Psychiatric emergency: an elderly woman was found disoriented, reporting that her son was being held captive. This was determined to be a psychiatric episode, and she was safely returned home to her caretaker.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

