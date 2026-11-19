The New Jersey State Police are looking for 13 people wanted in connection with criminal cases across the state.

The cases involve everything from murder and attempted murder to weapons offenses, drug distribution, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Some date back decades, including a 1971 murder in Salem County, while others involve more recent investigations.

Updated at the end of July 2026, the NJ State Police Most Wanted list includes 13 people sought in connection with cases in multiple New Jersey counties.

Below, you can see photos of everyone on the list, along with details about why authorities are looking for them.

If you recognize anyone or know where they are, call the NJSP tip line at (800) 437-7839 or email fugitiveinformation@njsp.gov.

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The State Police ask the public not to approach anyone on the list.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

13 People Now on New Jersey State Police Most Wanted List See photos and details of the 13 people on the New Jersey State Police Most Wanted list, recently updated to help authorities track down wanted fugitives. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

South Jersey Cold Cases: Missing People Gallery Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com