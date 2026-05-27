With summertime unofficially here, many of us are welcoming (more or less) our friends from neighboring states.

You know the drill: thousands of overflowing minivans and SUVs will be crawling down the Expressway, Parkway, and Route 47 every Friday, only to do it all in reverse order Sunday evening.

While those from out of the area are in the area, it's a guarantee that every restaurant in every shore town will be packed. But there are a small handful of eateries that have a special place in the hearts of folks sporting different license plates.

For the summer season, we have assembled a list of restaurants where you're almost guaranteed to spot Pennsylvania plates in the parking lot.

Traffic Jam on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hamilton Township Traffic Jam on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hamilton Township / Chris Coleman/Townsquare Media loading...

To be on this list, these restaurants have to have a certain level of heritage and, of course, good food. I mean, the pizza has to be good to be in a beach town and people want to get your food before they go to the beach, right?

17 Restaurants in South Jersey that Shoobies Love the Most Let's take a quick look at a handful of restaurants down the shore that will almost always have a car with Pennsylvania license plates in front of during the summer. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

The 25 Best South Jersey Restaurants as Determined by Locals If you want to know where locals eat in South Jersey, this list will point you in the right direction. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com