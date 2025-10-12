A fourth set of charges has now been filed against a former employee of the Hamilton Township Board of Education in Atlantic County who has been accused of sexually assaulting multiple children.

Initial Charges in Hamilton Twp.

At the end of August, 34-year-old Darnell Williams of Whiting was taken into custody after he "allegedly touched an intimate part of a minor child who was under his care in a sexual manner." according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

At the time of that arrest, the Hamilton Township Police Department did not release many details, but said that following an investigation into a report they received earlier this year, Williams would be facing second-degree sexual assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree official misconduct charges.

Additional Victims Identified

An update from Hamilton Township police on Saturday, September 6th, said that as their investigation continued, two more victims, ages 11 and 12, had been identified, and as a result, additional counts of those charges were added.

Third Round of Charges

Then, just a few weeks ago, a third round of charges was added.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says on September 17th, Williams was charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child in that jurisdiction.

An investigation by that office and the Manchester Township Police Department "revealed that in 2015, Williams sexually assaulted a minor female victim who was in his care in Manchester."

Fourth Round of Charges Now Filed

As the investigation presses on, a fourth round of charges has now been added, following the identification of another victim, per authorities.

Billhimer's office says on October 6th, Williams was charged with two new counts of criminal sexual contact and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors say an investigation "revealed that between 2020 and 2023, Williams inappropriately touched a minor female victim in Manchester and Stafford Townships."

Billhimer said in a social media post, "We suspected there may be additional victims, and unfortunately we are finding this to be true."

Employment History and Termination

According to New Jersey 101.5, Williams worked as a school supervisor in the Hamilton Township School District in Atlantic County. Officials placed him on administrative leave and then fired him before the end of the last school year.

Superintendent Jeffery Zito told the station,

As a District, we are committed to the safety, security, and well-being of every student and take any allegations regarding employee misconduct seriously.

Before his most recent position in Atlantic County, he reportedly worked as a teacher in Ocean County, including at the Stafford Intermediate School. He has also coached sports, including the women's basketball team at Ocean County College.

Ongoing Investigation

This remains an active investigation and anyone with additional information can call the Township of Hamilton Police Department at (609) 625-2700 or the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 929-2027.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

