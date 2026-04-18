A North Jersey man is facing charges in connection with a frightening theft-by-deception case involving a South Jersey senior citizen.

Fake "TD Bank" Call Triggers Panic, Cash Withdraw

According to the Washington Township Police Department, on the afternoon of March 20th, the victim in this case received a phone call from a number displaying "TD Bank."

The caller allegedly identified himself as "Jamie Anderson," a TD Bank branch manager, and claimed there were fraudulent transactions on the victim's account, including a pending wire transfer.

The victim was instructed to immediately withdraw $7,000 from her account to "protect" the funds and provide it to a courier who would secure the money.

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Scammer Arrives at Her Home for Cash Pickup

Authorities said the panicked victim went to the TD Bank on Egg Harbor Road, withdrew $7,000, and returned home while remaining on the phone with the caller. Shortly after, a black Honda arrived at her home. The caller told the victim to place the money in the back seat of the vehicle, which she did before going back inside.

The victim later contacted TD Bank directly and discovered the call was fraudulent, prompting her to report the incident to police.

The department said its detectives utilized neighborhood surveillance footage and their FLOCK license plate-reading cameras to track and identify the suspect and his vehicle.

Charges Filed Against North Jersey Man

As a result of the investigation, 46-year-old Resham L. Dhanda of Lake Hiawatha, Morris County, has been charged with third-degree conspiracy and third-degree theft by deception.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call (856) 589-0330.

The Washington Township Police Department reminds residents to remain vigilant of phone scams involving individuals posing as banks, law enforcement, the IRS, the court, or family members in distress. Banks will never ask you to withdraw cash or hand money to a courier, never trust what displays on Caller ID, and never provide personal information or gift cards to unknown callers.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com